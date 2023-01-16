Events were held nationwide to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, including here in Northern Nevada.
The 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Memorial Caravan was at the Bethel AME Church on Rock Blvd. in Sparks.
The snowy weather didn't stop members of the community or organizers of the event from ensuring that Dr. King's legacy lives on.
The Second Vice President of NAACP Reno-Sparks chapter says "this is more or less God telling us to keep on going... blessing us. And making sure we keep his memory alive." He also thought back to a time where he saw Dr. King speak. "He was a short man, but he had a big voice. He had a lot of stature. When he spoke, people listened. And at the time, we needed his voice."
2023 marks 60 years since the March on Washington and Dr. King's speech demanding civil rights, jobs and freedom.
Sunday, January 16 was Dr. King's birthday. He would have been 94-years-old.