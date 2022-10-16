Community members came together to participate in the 31 Annual Rita Jeffres Memorial CROP Hunger Walk at Idlewild Park on Sunday.
CROP Hunger Walks are community events organized by local faith groups and volunteers.
The walk has two purposes: 1) raising awareness about people around the world who must walk far and wide to find food, water and other necessities of life. 2) raise funds to help stop hunger around the neighborhood and around the world.
Officials say 25% of the funds from the CROP Hunger Walk remain at work locally through the Kids Cafe of the Food Bank of Norhtern Nevada, Ridge House, and Eddy House.
Over the past 30 years, CROP Hunger Walks have raised over $324,000.
To learn more about CROP Hunger Walks, you can visit www.crophungerwalk.org