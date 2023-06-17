U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced that Nevada will receive over $43.5 million to increase high-speed internet access throughout the state.
She secured this award through her Middle Mile Broadband Deployment Act, which created the Middle Mile Infrastructure Grant Program,and became law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Senator says this funding will help facilitate and improve the connection of more than 21,000 locations across Nevada to the internet. Last year, Senator Rosen encouraged Nevada public entities and non-profits to apply for this funding.
“Access to high-speed internet is absolutely essential to our daily lives, but unfortunately, too many communities across our state lack basic internet services,” said Senator Rosen. “I’ve made it a priority to fight for improved internet access for families in our state, and I’m proud to announce that Nevada will receive more than $43 million to help connect tens of thousands of locations to the internet. Thanks to my Middle Mile Broadband Deployment Act, access to the internet is becoming a reality for more hardworking Nevada families.”
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)