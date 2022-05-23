43 students at Jessie Beck Elementary School just completed something most students will never do: elementary school in English and Spanish.
"It was a little chaotic at first, but as soon as we got used to it, the second year, we all got used to it so it got pretty easy after a minute,” said James Pierce, a fifth grader at Jessie Beck Elementary School.
Since Kindergarten, these graduating fifth and sixth graders were taught bilingually. Some subjects were taught in English and other subjects in Spanish.
“I didn't think I would ever be bilingual,” said Rory Meier, a sixth grader. “I didn't think I would be able to speak another language other than English."
Dual immersion programs are rare in Nevada as only two schools offer it.
"We have Jessie Beck and Mt. Rose,” said Cristy Fernandez, a teacher at Jessie Beck Elementary School. “We used to have three schools, but now we only have two. We are the only two schools in the state. Las Vegas used to have a few but not anymore."
"I believe in dual language education because it is education of our future,” said Beth Smith, Washoe County School Board Trustee, District D. “Our students, our children need to know how to communicate with more people in the world."
Bilingual education is not only rare, but it's also in demand. There are not enough bilingual teachers to fill the need.
"We do have a waitlist for kindergarten,” said Fernandez. “But sadly, it's really hard to find bilingual teachers. We have a raffle where we pick selected kids that come to the program."
These students recognize the importance of being bilingual in a community and country that is becoming more bilingual and bicultural.
"The population is growing and with it, more people speak more languages,” said Butler.
"(Ser bilingüe) Puede ayudar a más personas,” said Pierce.
“(Being bilingual) can help more people.”
"Me ayuda otra perspectiva más grande y también, puedo recibir mas trabajos porque soy bilingual,” said Meier.
“It helps me have a larger perspective and I can receive more jobs because I am bilingual."
Next year, most of these students will go to Swope Middle School, which recently secured funding for more Spanish language education. However, Trustee Smith said she wants the school board to explore options to expand dual immersion in the district.