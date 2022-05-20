More than 50 Carson High School (CHS) Seniors were recognized Thursday night for collectively earning more than $5.1 million in scholarships (a number that will continue to rise).
Their accomplishments, which highlighted the academic success of the Class of 2022, were celebrated in an awards ceremony Thursday, May 19, in Senator Square at Carson High.
“We applaud all the local organizations and community support who’ve made these scholarships possible,” CHS Principal Bob Chambers said. “The Class of 2022 has really embraced the opportunities available to them, and I couldn't be more proud. I am excited about their futures and what they will do after high school. My hope is that they will continue to keep choosing education.”
The students applied to more than 500 scholarships available. Mr. Chambers also noted the total amount of scholarships will continue to rise as graduation draws closer.
Many applications have been extended, so the overall all total in scholarships may be significantly higher than what is represented as of May 19, 2022.
Mr. Richard Stokes, superintendent for the Carson City School District, also provided a keynote address. He used a familiar academic tool, the basic scientific graph, to help illustrate the general slope of an individual’s life measured by data points of life’s experiences, represented by the ‘Y’ axis, and life measured in years, represented by the ‘X’ axis.
Stokes said in the closing of his remarks. “I encourage you to continue taking the necessary steps to further your education and increase your learning as you attend the great university of life. I have every confidence that the class of 2022 will carry on the honorable tradition of building the foundations of tomorrow so the lives of all who come after you will be blessed as you have been.”
(Carson City School District)