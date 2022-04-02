Saturday, April 2nd the Northern Nevada Chapter of Concerns Of Police Survivors or C.O.P.S. 5th annual Evening In Blue event took place at the Nugget after 2 years of being postponed due to the pandemic. An event meant to honor fallen police officers and continuing to support their families.
The Northern Nevada C.O.P.S. organization expected over 400 people to attend, making it their biggest event yet.
Jennifer Grant-Blount, the Immediate Past President of the Northern Nevada Chapter of C.O.P.S. explains "It's a night to celebrate and a night to mourn but it's a party and we're all here for each other."
Grant-Blount is a surviving daughter of a fallen officer, much like the current president of the organization after her father passed in the line of duty in 1997.
Lacie Carl, the President of the Northern Nevada Chapter of C.O.P.S. tells us "I was living with grief for 20 years, but I would definitely not call it surviving until I was connected with this chapter."
She says after the organization came into her life 5 years ago, she was finally able to change her grief into something positive.
Carl says "I didn't know what I was missing, because I didn't know that there was other people that had the same pain that I was carrying."
Within the first 24 hours of a line of duty death, the organization is there to support the grieving family members and gives them the opportunity to talk to someone who understands what they are going though.
Carl explains "There is something so uniquely powerful about somebody knowing your biggest pain, and being able to understand it, and relate to it without you having to explain it to them."
Grant-Blount adds "It just...It makes you feel like you're going to be ok."
Carl says a survivor is connected with them the moment their heart is broken, and they'll walk with them for the duration of their life.
She also mentions "My goal is to come alongside of a survivor and turn on the light for just a little bit, and walk with them and show them that you can get through this."
If you are also a survivor or want to support the organization, you can reach them on social media by searching Northern Nevada C.O.P.S. and simply send them a message, where they will be there for you, and everything is confidential.