The Nevada Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the U.S. Forest Service Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest are investing almost $60,000 this year in the Santa Rosa-Paradise Priority Landscape Restoration Project through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership.
The collaborative funding will be used for: 1) removal of Medusahead and other invasive annual grasses and noxious weeds, and reseeding/restoration; 2) reestablishment of a cross-jurisdictional fuel break that protects the Santa Rosa-Paradise Landscape; and 3) proper functioning condition (PFC) assessments for prioritized streams to guide future watershed restoration.
The partnership enables NRCS and the Forest Service to collaborate with agricultural producers and forest landowners to invest in conservation and restoration at a big enough scale to make a difference. NRCS will provide $60,000 to reduce wildlife risk, improve watershed health and restore wildlife habitat in the Santa Rosa-Paradise Landscape in Humboldt County, Nev., through its Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
Producers are encouraged to apply for funding by May 12 by contacting the Winnemucca, Nev. USDA Service Center.
Project partners include: the U.S. Forest Service, NRCS, the Conservation District Program, NDF, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada Department of Agriculture, BLM, Bureau of Indian Affairs, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Ft. McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe, the Paradise Sonoma Conservation District, the Paradise Valley Weed District, the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Service Humboldt County Office, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Great Basin Fire Science Exchange and Humboldt County.
The Santa Rosa-Paradise landscape is a priority landscape under Nevada Division of Forestry's (NDF) Forest, Range and Watershed Action Plan.
This landscape includes lands managed by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Santa Rosa Ranger District and adjacent private, tribal and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands in Humboldt County, Nevada.
The Santa Rosa-Paradise Landscape is sagebrush dominant with a diversity of other plant species in more shallow water basins.
The project activities will reduce wildfire risk to multiple shared values, improve habitat for sage grouse, mule deer, Lahontan cutthroat trout and other species, and benefit the rural economy by protecting and enhancing the productivity of rangelands that support both family and corporate ranching, protecting mining industry infrastructure and maintaining and improving recreational opportunities and access and related economic activities.
The Santa Rosa-Paradise area is in north central Nevada along the Oregon border. Populated areas include McDermitt on the Oregon border, Orovada on the western side of the range along Hwy. 95, and Paradise Valley, all ranching communities.
The Santa Rosa Range is the largest range on the western side of the priority landscape and includes the Santa Rosa Paradise Peak Wilderness. The Quinn River Valley is in the northwest, and Paradise Valley and Eden Valley are located in the south.
The project area encompasses priority sage grouse habitat, including leks, Lahontan cutthroat trout streams, mule deer fawning habitat and migration corridors, cultural heritage sites, and tribal lands with culturally important plant and animal species.
For full project descriptions and information on completed projects, visit Joint Chiefs' Landscape Restoration Partnership | Natural Resources Conservation Service (usda.gov)