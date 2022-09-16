Following the postponement and movement of the first four games between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats due to poor air quality around Greater Nevada Field, this weekend’s contests will be split between the two cities to complete the series.
Saturday’s contest will be played at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, with the first pitch set for 12:00 PM PST. The game will be closed to the public, but a digital radio broadcast will be available via RenoAces.com.
The series finale remains scheduled for Greater Nevada Field on Sunday at 1:05 PM PST.
Ticket holders for the games that were moved from Tuesday, September 13th through Saturday, September 17th, will receive a voucher through their My Tickets account with the ability to redeem tickets to any remaining home game during the 2022 schedule or for seats during the Reno Aces April 2023 home dates.
For more information about inclement policy, fans can visit this link.
The Aces will complete their 2022 home schedule at Greater Nevada Field beginning on Monday, September 26, as they play the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a three-game series. Tickets for the final homestand are available via RenoAces.com or by texting “TIXX” to 21003.
(Reno Aces)