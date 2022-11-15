A batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto a 5,000-vote lead late Saturday that The Associated Press determined she would not relinquish. With more ballots still to be counted in that part of the state likely to favor her as well, the AP deemed that lead enough that Republican Adam Laxalt could not catch up. Cortez Masto's win along with Sen. Mark Kelly's victory late Friday in his reelection bid in Arizona effectively keeps the U.S. Senate in Democrats' hands.