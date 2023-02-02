After 74 years, Nevada Rubber Stamp is closing permanently after its recent sale to Fivestar Rubber Stamp.
Nevada Rubber Stamp was dealing with issues for the past few years such as increased costs, difficulty finding employees, and rent increases in their building. They say that all led up to their closure.
The Kattelman family purchased the business in 1973 and it has stayed in the family since.
"I actually started when I was five years old. My dad would give me a quarter to come strip down machines. And then through the years, yes in high school I started part-time and then full-time in college and then eventually took it over," said Mark Kattelman, President of Nevada Rubber Stamp.
Mark Kattelman took over the business in 2000 from his parents. And like father, like son; his son Ty would follow in Dad's footsteps working in the company.
"I would come in and my dad would have me clean the bathrooms and everything you know he would give me some pocket change. Over the years, I would start, he would start, same thing his dad did with him, he started giving me responsibilities," said Ty Kattelman, Typesetting and Customer Service for Nevada Rubber Stamp.
With 50 years of family history being attached, the closing of the business definitely holds some weight, but the family is being optimistic about it.
"Overall, it's positive, everyone's on to better things," Mark Kattelman said. "Yes, there's been some moments because of the sentimentality to it and also because of the deep-rooted history in this community. There have been a few moments and few tears every once and a while."
While the company still fulfills its last orders, they are also having a liquidation sale throughout the weekend. The sale starts tomorrow, February 3 until Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"We'll be selling not all the equipment so much, but more work benches, counters, and desks and file cabinets and a few tools," Mark Kattelman said.