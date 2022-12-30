...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...River and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following
areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern
Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley
California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater
Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County.
* WHEN...Through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Flows are increasing on rivers, creeks, and streams.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of mainstem rivers,
creeks, streams, urban areas, low water crossings, and locations
with poor drainage.
* Mainstem river flooding is most likely to occur on the East Fork
of the Carson River, and the Susan and Pit Rivers in Lassen
County. Creeks and streams draining large portions of their
watershed under approximately 7,000 feet will also be prone to
flooding. Out-of-bank flows could result in road closures, causing
travel impacts.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High snow levels along with prolonged heavy rainfall on
recently saturated ground and snow pack. Storm total liquid
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along the Sierra crest, 3 to 5
inches in the Tahoe Basin, and 1.5 to 3.5 inches elsewhere in
the Flood Watch, including the Reno/Carson/Minden area.
- Visit CNRFC.noaa.gov and http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at
night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
...Significant Storm Moving through Western Nevada New Year's
Weekend with Continued Storms into the New Year...
A significant storm will impact western Nevada through Sunday
morning with gusty winds and moderate-to-heavy rain. The weather
pattern will remain active through the first week of 2023 with
multiple cold storms and a potential for snow accumulations down
to valley floors.
* Winds may be strong at times into Saturday. Localized gusts
could exceed 60 mph and impact travel for high profile vehicles.
* The heaviest rain will move through western Nevada early
Saturday morning into Saturday evening. Be prepared for flood
impacts near creeks, streams, ditches, urban areas, and poorly
drained locations. Be cautious traveling about the region,
especially at night, when flood waters are more difficult to
see.
* Temperatures will become colder near the end of the storm
Saturday night and Sunday morning. A period of snow is possible
Saturday night as low as 5000 feet, with a couple of inches of
slushy accumulations on roads. Temperatures are forecast to fall
to near or below freezing Sunday morning before sunrise, which
could freeze wet roads and form areas of black ice. Additional
road impacts are possible Sunday night into the Monday morning
commute as even colder temperatures are expected.
* Colder storms are looking more favorable for the first week of
2023. A stronger storm January 4th through 5th is possible with
gusty winds, significant snowfall, and impacts to travel.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Periods of localized stronger gusts as high as 70
mph are possible.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
