Ana's Cafe
Ana's Cafe, Facebook

Ana's Cafe in Fallon has had to shut its doors for good.

We've learned that the small cafe closed permanently about two weeks ago.

The owner, Ana, posted on Facebook saying that the property was already up for sale.

The reason for closing? She says that the bills and keeping up with the café was just too much.

But - she added that she is grateful for everyone who supported her business.

Ana's Cafe opened back in 2018 - before that - she was a waitress at another diner in Fallon.

Ana's Cafe

Tags

Recommended for you