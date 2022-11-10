Apple is getting ready to launch a new emergency SOS via satellite service.
A lot of the work behind it will be happening right in Sparks.
According to Apple, the new service will allow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models to connect directly to a satellite.
This way they'll be able to message emergency services when outside of cellular and WiFi coverage.
These satellites will be routing messages down to ground stations all around the world one of which is in Sparks.
Once received by the ground station, the message is routed to emergency services that can then dispatch help.
The new service is expected to be available to U.S. customers later this month.