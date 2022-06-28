Gusty winds are back Tuesday afternoon with lake wind advisories up for Lake Tahoe and all of our lakes from 1pm until 9pm.
The wind will gust in the 30 to 40 mph range giving us choppy and hazardous boating conditions.
Areas of blowing dust near dry lake beds and farm land could reduce visibility on area roads as well.
Temperatures will be in the 80s around Lake Tahoe and 90s for our valleys. We stay in the 90s through Friday, then cooler 80s for the holiday weekend and 78 degrees by the 4th of July on Monday.