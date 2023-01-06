Plan on chain controls in the mountains through the weekend with snow showers in the Sierra, and a winter storm warning is up Friday through Monday morning.
A stronger wave comes in by Sunday morning with 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains, 8-16” at Lake Tahoe, and a few inches of snow in our valleys.
Snow turns to rain showers by Monday and Tuesday for our valleys, with snow continuing in the mountains.
Active weather last through next week as well.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.