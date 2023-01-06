Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding.
Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and drainages in front of, or on their properties to ensure water can flow freely.
Lyon County’s sandbag locations are open year-round to residents. Each sandbag location has both sand and bags to fill, bags are located in the brown bear box at each site. Residents must bring their own shovel as the county doesn’t have any at the fill locations. The sandbag locations are:
- Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706
- Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428
- Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403
- Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd
- Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
- Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429
- Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429
- Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason, NV 89447
- Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington, NV 89444
If residents experience an extended power outage, they are encouraged to:
- Drip faucets to reduce the likelihood of a frozen pipe rupture.
- Keep a supply of flashlights and batteries on hand. Do not use candles as they pose a fire risk.
- Have a supply of non-perishable foods, medicine, baby supplies and pet food, as well as one gallon of water per person per day.
- Do not run a generator inside a home or garage. Use gas-powered generators in well-ventilated areas.
- Consider all downed power lines as live and dangerous. If you see one, stay away and call 911 and NV Energy to report.
More power outage recommendations are available at: nvenergy.com/outage prep.
(Lyon County)