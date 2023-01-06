Region issues Declarations of Emergency in preparation of upcoming storms

Staff from local governments and emergency response gather at the Regional Emergency Operations Center to coordinate efforts ahead of the next storm. 

Courtesy of Washoe Regional Emergency Information Center. 

The Regional Emergency Operations Center is activated at a stage one, following declarations of emergency announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms. 

A Declaration of Emergency gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed.

The time frame for declarations is limited.

The City of Reno's declaration of local state of emergency is below.

Download PDF City of Reno’s emergency declaration ahead of winter storms

The Washoe Regional Emergency Information Center says the decision was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from storms that arrived over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

New snow and more rain will increase the likelihood of localized flooding in the valleys. 

The National Weather Service has forecast a storm arriving Sunday, and another storm coming in Monday morning into Tuesday, with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.

While river flooding is not expected, residents should anticipate streams, creeks, culverts, and drainage areas to rise.  

The Emergency Information Center says residents should always be ready for possible power failures and stock up with three days’ worth of supplies, food and water. 

Regional emergency announcements will be shared on www.emergencywashoe.com. 