Region issues Declarations of Emergency in preparation of upcoming storms

The Regional Emergency Operations Center is activated at a stage one, following declarations of emergency announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms.

A Declaration of Emergency gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed.

The time frame for declarations is limited.

The City of Reno's declaration of local state of emergency is below.

The Washoe Regional Emergency Information Center says the decision was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from storms that arrived over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

New snow and more rain will increase the likelihood of localized flooding in the valleys.

The National Weather Service has forecast a storm arriving Sunday, and another storm coming in Monday morning into Tuesday, with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.

Snow turns to rain showers by Monday and Tuesday for our valleys, with snow continuing in the mountains.

While river flooding is not expected, residents should anticipate streams, creeks, culverts, and drainage areas to rise.

The Emergency Information Center says residents should always be ready for possible power failures and stock up with three days’ worth of supplies, food and water.

Regional emergency announcements will be shared on www.emergencywashoe.com.