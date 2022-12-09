A winter storm warning goes up for the mountains from 10pm on Friday until 4am on Monday.
Heavy snow will dump along our mountain passes by Saturday morning with chain controls, white out conditions and possible road closures, travel is not advised.
A storm total of 3 to 4 feet of snow could fall around our ski resorts by Monday morning.
Our valleys will see rain showers on Saturday turning to snow showers by Sunday morning with 1 to 3” around town. Look out for slick roads, gusty winds and colder temperatures this weekend.
Road conditions will improve by Monday afternoon.