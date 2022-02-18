Reno Fire investigators say they need your help finding a suspect in a fire that intentionally set in the clubhouse of the Montbello at Summit Ridge Apartments earlier this month.
Authorities say they believe someone entered the clubhouse, poured a liquid on the floor and intentionally set the fire, before 8 a.m. on February 7.
Authorities say a trained dog detected the fire's origin which was later confirmed by lab testing.
Anyone with information about the fire can call RFD at 775-334-2300 or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.