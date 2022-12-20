A man is behind bars after an investigation by the Nevada State Police Fire Marshal Division determined that a mobile-home fire in Lovelock was set intentionally.
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Nevada State Police Fire Marshal Division was requested by the Pershing County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a suspicious structure fire that occurred in the area of Charles Ct. in Lovelock.
The fire displaced six individuals (one adult and five juveniles) with no injuries reported.
Nevada State Police Fire Investigators determined the fire as Arson.
Working with the Pershing County Sheriff Deputies, Investigators arrested suspect Alvin Rose.
Rose was booked into the Pershing County Jail with bail set at $70,000.
Charges include:
- 1st Degree Arson
- Child Endangerment Acts Constituting
- Domestic Violence
This is an ongoing investigation, and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Department may add additional charges.
(Nevada State Police)