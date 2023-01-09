Assembly Democrats submitted a letter to the Clark County Commission recommending Sabra Smith Newby for the Assembly District 10 appointment.
Newby has been a resident of Assembly District 10 for almost 40 years and currently serves as Vice President of Government and Community Affairs for UNLV.
Before her time at UNLV, she served as City Manager for Reno and spent over a decade working for Clark County.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be recommended for the Assembly District 10 appointment,” said Sabra Smith Newby, she continued, “I look forward to representing an area of Las Vegas I have lived in for nearly my entire life. I am excited about bringing my experience to the Assembly to work on legislation that will move the Silver State forward.”
“We are thrilled to recommend Sabra for the appointment to Assembly District 10,” said Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager, he continued, “Her reputation as intelligent, thoughtful, and hard working is well deserved and will be on full display during the upcoming session. In addition, she has a decades-long history in the district and will bring immense legislative and policy experience to the Assembly, to the benefit of all Nevadans.”(Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus)