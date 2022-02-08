COVID at-home tests MGN.PNG

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be available for distribution starting Wednesday, February 9, at locations around Douglas County.

The at-home test kits are free to the public for personal use and are limited to 2 tests per person per day.

After an increased need for COVID-19 testing, Nevada purchased nearly 600,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Below you can find pickup locations:

Douglas County Community and Senior Center

1329 Waterloo Ln.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

(775) 782-9828

* Tests are available for pickup at the Gymnasium entrance Monday through Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Kahle Community Center

236 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline, NV 89449

(775) 586-7271

* Tests are available for pickup at the Gymnasium entrance Monday through Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

East Fork Fire Protection District Administrative Offices

1694 County Road

Minden, Nevada 89423

Douglas County Ag Extension

1325 Waterloo Lane

Gardnerville, Nevada 89410

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Administrative Offices

193 Elks Point Road

Zephyr Cove, NV 89448

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce

1477 US-395 Suite A,

Gardnerville, NV 89410

People who are not feeling well for any reason will receive curbside delivery at the Community Centers by driving up to the front of the building, call the number below, and a staff person will deliver the at-home kit to your car. 

 In the event of a positive at-home test, the result should not be reported to Douglas County or the Health Department.

There will be no disease investigation or contact tracing done by public health officials.