At-home COVID-19 test kits will be available for distribution starting Wednesday, February 9, at locations around Douglas County.
The at-home test kits are free to the public for personal use and are limited to 2 tests per person per day.
After an increased need for COVID-19 testing, Nevada purchased nearly 600,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Below you can find pickup locations:
Douglas County Community and Senior Center
1329 Waterloo Ln.
Gardnerville, NV 89410
(775) 782-9828
* Tests are available for pickup at the Gymnasium entrance Monday through Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
Kahle Community Center
236 Kingsbury Grade
Stateline, NV 89449
(775) 586-7271
* Tests are available for pickup at the Gymnasium entrance Monday through Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
East Fork Fire Protection District Administrative Offices
1694 County Road
Minden, Nevada 89423
Douglas County Ag Extension
1325 Waterloo Lane
Gardnerville, Nevada 89410
Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Administrative Offices
193 Elks Point Road
Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce
1477 US-395 Suite A,
Gardnerville, NV 89410
People who are not feeling well for any reason will receive curbside delivery at the Community Centers by driving up to the front of the building, call the number below, and a staff person will deliver the at-home kit to your car.
In the event of a positive at-home test, the result should not be reported to Douglas County or the Health Department.
There will be no disease investigation or contact tracing done by public health officials.