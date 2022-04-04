Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that in April, Nevada will receive the first payments of over $284 million in opioid settlement funds agreed to by the state.
The money will come from two settlements agreed to by the state: one with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and another with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
“It is not an exaggeration to say this is the most significant infusion of money into Nevada since the receipt of emergency COVID-19 funding,” said Attorney General Ford. “This money will go directly toward remediating the harms done to Nevada by the ongoing opioid epidemic, and will give our state, our counties and our litigating cities access to the funding and tools they need to help the members of our Nevada family impacted by the horrors of addiction. Help is here, and I will continue to fight for even more aid to our state.”
In 2021, Ford announced a $45 million settlement with the opioid consulting firm McKinsey and Company, Inc. McKinsey provided marketing plans and otherwise advised opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, for over a decade.
Earlier in 2022, Ford announced that Nevada will participate in a $26 billion opioid settlement with the three largest opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — which will result in Nevada receiving $231,679,409 over a period of 18 years under the settlement.
At that time, Ford also announced a settlement with Johnson & Johnson and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, which will result in Nevada receiving $53,508,792, 95% of which is payable by the end of 2022.
With these settlements, the combined recoveries the Attorney General’s Office has recovered in the opioid litigation is almost $329 million.
While Nevada remains open to settling with other defendants, the Office of the Attorney general will continue to seek justice and hold those accountable who acted as a catalyst for this epidemic. The state’s litigation continues with a trial date set for April 17, 2023.
Earlier this year, the state; all Nevada counties; and cities that currently have active litigation against opioid companies came to an agreement on the intrastate allocation of funds from opioid-related recoveries.