A federal appeals court has ruled that drug users shouldn’t automatically be banned from having guns, marking the latest sign of upheaval in the nation’s firearm legal landscape and raising questions about a law cited in the case against Hunter Biden. The opinion handed down Wednesday overturned the conviction of a Mississippi man, finding past drug use shouldn't automatically ban people from possessing guns. The ruling raises questions about the future of the law, which has also been expected to play a part in the plea deal for Hunter Biden, the president’s son. Though it's not expected to have an immediate impact on Hunter Biden's case, the ruling could be an influential argument against future charges filed under the law.