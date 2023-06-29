Carson City Deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop Wednesday.
Deputies say a detective noticed 36-year-old Navdip Kahira make an improper stop at a red light near North Carson and West Musser.
They say he then tried to get away from the detective who stopped him shortly after that.
While searching the car, deputies learned a 17-year-old was in the car who was wanted on a homicide warrant out of San Joaquin in California.
They also arrested a 17-year old in the car for drug possession.
Later, they searched a Motel 6 and arrested two more underage teens - 14 and 17 for marijuana possession.
Kahira was wanted on a felony car burglary warrant out of Lyon County.