Update, Dec. 1, 2022
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that Ashley Daniels, an offender who walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas in November, is now in custody.
NDOC says he was apprehended the morning of Thursday, December 1 in Las Vegas. Daniels was serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending.
Original Story, Nov. 21, 2022
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) say an inmate did not return to their transitional housing in Las Vegas and are now searching for the walkaway.
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that on Nov. 21, 2022, a trusty did not return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas from his work assignment Monday morning.
Ashley Daniels was determined missing during a 5 a.m. emergency count on Nov. 21.and escape procedures were initiated.
Search teams remain in effect.
Daniels, 32, left for work Sunday afternoon, but did not return at the end of his shift early Monday morning.
He was serving a sentence of 18-48 months for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.
He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has an 8-inch scar on his right arm. His tattoos include “LBC” on his right hand; “Kahil Camarion” with “KC” in a crown on his right forearm; and “Keosha” on his left forearm.
A retake warrant has been issued, and local law enforcement has been notified.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniels should immediately call 911.