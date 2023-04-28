Authorities are looking for a man who abandoned a dead, emaciated female pit bull dog in a Sun Valley yard last Friday.
Washoe County Regional Animal Services says the incident happened on W. 6th Avenue after 11:45 p.m.
The dog is described as being approximately 1 year old, brown and white with her legs hobbled.
They say the man has dark hair and light skin. He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball cap, black shirt with a white design on the back, black pants and tube socks.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Animal Services Dispatch at (775) 322-3647, or email pets@washoecounty.gov. You can stay anonymous.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.