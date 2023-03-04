This week, the Sparks Fire Department put into service a new machine that provides hands free chest compressions on a victim of cardiac arrest.
LUCAS CPR devices were placed on all engines in the Sparks Fire Department.
The benefits of this machine are huge, not only to potential survival of citizens but to firefighters as EMS providers.
It eliminates the potential of fatigue when doing compressions, leading to better blood and oxygen flow to the brain; free’s firefighters up to do other lifesaving tasks like giving medications and breathing for the victim; helps prevent injury to firefighters when having to do CPR in awkward positions, and more.
Firefighters say they excited to see how the tools will help citizens in Sparks.