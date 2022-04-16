It’s springtime and that means cute and cuddly baby lambs, goats and calves are being born at Andelin Family Farm. The annual Baby Animal Days and Tulip Festival begins Thursday April 7 and ends April 30!
Farm guests can visit the babies Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 7pm.
Advance tickets are highly recommended and can be purchased at andelinfamilyfarm.com.
Farm guests will be able to have up close and hands-on experiences with the farm babies. Some of the fan favorites are the chick holding experience, pony rides and bottle feeding lambs, goats and calves. There are many other activities to do at the farm like the wagon ride, mini zips, slides, hamster wheels, barrel train, gem mining sluice and seeing other fun and unique animals like camels, llamas, emus and alpacas.
In addition to all the farm animals and fun, Andelin Family Farm planted 50,000 tulip bulbs last fall and the tulip field will be open for pictures and u-pick tulips. Don’t forget to visit the farm store before leaving for jams, nuts, farm apparel and other treasures. Food trucks will also be at the farm for hot food, ice cream and cold slushies.
Andelin Farm Farm is owned and operated by Cameron and Natalie and their children.
The farm events offer outdoor, educational, fun, hands-on experiences for guests of all ages.
For prices and more info go to andelinfamilyfarm.com