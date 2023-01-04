Barton Health welcomed the first baby of the New Year on January 1 at 1:33 a.m.
Santiago Alejandro Rios, male, weighing 4 pounds, 3.7 ounces, and measuring 17 inches long, was born to Amelia Rios Loya and Francisco Lopez of San Jose.
“I came up to Tahoe to visit family for the holidays, and when I started having contractions on Thursday, I was worried about my labor because I don’t live here and don’t know the area very well,” Rios Loya said. “Everyone was great! All the staff have been very friendly and kind and I’m so happy I delivered here!”
Santiago is her fourth child and her first born at Barton; her other three children were born in San Jose and Sacramento.
Rios Loya reflected on past birthing experiences, “when I had my other babies, I waited a very long time at the hospital. Here at Barton, I was seen immediately and it meant a lot to me.”
The family was presented with a wagon filled with gift items donated by local businesses and organizations valued at over $2,800.
Rios Loya chose to donate some of the gifts to the next local mother who has a baby at Barton.
In 2022, 287 babies were delivered at Barton Memorial Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.
(Barton Health contributed to this report.)