Today, Nevada Senate Democrats unanimously voted to pass Senate Joint Resolution 7, which would allow Nevada voters to decide at the ballot box if reproductive rights should be added to the Nevada State Constitution.
The vote was 13-8 to in a party-line vote.
“Today, Senate Democrats took a firm stance in favor of personal freedom, individual liberty, and the protection of fundamental reproductive rights. We know that Nevadans have long supported ensuring that private health care decisions should remain between patients and their doctors,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Now that a radical Supreme Court has gutted the right to choose at the federal level, Nevadans should be given the opportunity to decide for themselves whether to protect reproductive freedoms in the state constitution. I’m proud to move Senate Joint Resolution 7 one step closer to the ballot.”
“Nevadans believe politicians should not be involved in making these sensitive health care decisions,” said Senator Rochelle Nguyen. She continued, “I don’t want to be involved in another woman’s decision on whether to take birth control, or a man’s decision to get a vasectomy, or on whether a pregnancy poses life-threatening risks. This resolution is a reflection of our respect for Nevadans’ reproductive health care choices, and I was proud to support it.”
Nevada does not have protections for any reproductive rights in the state constitution.
Senate Joint Resolution 7 proposes to add to the state constitution the right to reproductive freedom, including the freedom for abortion care, birth control, prenatal and postpartum care, vasectomy, tubal ligation, infertility care, and miscarriage care.
If Senate Joint Resolution 7 passes both chambers in the 2023 and 2025 legislative sessions, it will be on the general election ballot for a vote of the people in November 2026.
You can read the full bill below: