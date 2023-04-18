Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a moderated conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive freedom.
The Tuesday event was held at the University of Nevada, Reno and also included Rosario Dawson.
Some students told us they're passionate about reproductive freedoms and wanted to be there to hear Harris' remarks.
Others just wanted to get to see the vice president of the United States with their own two eyes.
Just one student was outside the building in protest.
"If it's possible to reach even one person with the facts of human life, and to convince them to be pro-life, that's what matters to me."
Katriel Van Cleve was the sole protester to Harris' visit and her discussion on reproductive rights.
In response to Harris' visit, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee released this statement, not even addressing the topic of abortion.
"Seemingly every American but Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Democrats is keenly aware of one thing: it’s Tax Day. Harris’ silence on soaring costs and taxes is an insult to the students, families, and seniors who would be footing the bill for Democrats’ reckless $6.9 trillion tax-and-spending spree.”
Meanwhile, lawyers for anti-abortion doctors are urging the Supreme Court to allow restrictions to take effect on a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.
The justices are weighing a request from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone, to keep on hold lower-court rulings restricting mifepristone’s use.
The high court is expected to act by late Wednesday.
Alliance Defending Freedom, representing doctors and medical groups in a challenge to Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, argued in a court filing Tuesday that the FDA “has stripped away every meaningful and necessary safeguard on chemical abortion.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)