BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
The ground up construction project includes a casino and restaurant, a new car wash and two future retail pads located to the west of the existing Boomtown property at 2100 Garson Road.
Owned and developed by St. John Properties and Boomtown Casino Hotel, BLC Builders has worked alongside the Boomtown management team, their architect, ARCäDESMA, and several consultants, designers, and suppliers on the project.
Currently in construction, the car wash utilizes a special structural system called Octaform, which is an environmentally friendly and waterproof wall system that offers an extended life span over typical concrete construction.
The casino is a pre-engineered building that utilizes Cordeck, a specialized metal deck flooring system allowing for an in-floor cellular raceway system. T
his system addresses the challenges of the adaptations needed for the data and power management of the casino’s slot machines and will afford Boomtown the ability to adapt the layout of the casino floor as needed.
Additionally, the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area, 165 of the newest slot machines, and a restaurant with amazing food and patio seating.
BLC Builders, opened its doors in June 2021 and the Boomtown Verdi Crossing project was its first successful competitive bid that was awarded in July of the same year.
For more information, visit www.blcbuilders.com