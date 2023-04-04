The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), will conduct public scoping on the proponent proposed construction and operation of the Reno to Las Vegas Fiber Optic Project, an approximately 450-mile-long underground fiber optic line. The line would span from Reno to Las Vegas, Nevada and include in-line amplifier buildings along the proposed route.
“We encourage the public to participate in the scoping process by submitting additional information and comments to better inform the NEPA and decision processes for this project,” Nancy Army, NEPA Project Manager said.
The fiber optic cable is designed to transmit data across a long distance on a high-speed and high-capacity networking cable. This proposed buried fiber optic line, proposed by Vero Fiber Networks, would cross through Washoe, Lyon, Storey, Churchill, Mineral, Nye, Esmeralda, and Clark Counties in Nevada.
The proposed project would be located within existing highway rights-of-way that predominantly follow U.S. Highways 50 and 95; Nevada State Highways 160, 839, and 439; and County-maintained roads from Reno to Las Vegas.
Comments will be accepted April 3, 2023, through May 2, 2023.
Comments can be mailed to: BLM, attn: Katy Paiva, 5665 Morgan Mill Rd, Carson City, Nevada 89701, emailed to BLM_NV_RenotoLasVegasFiberOpticProject@blm.gov, or faxed to 775-885-6147.
(Bureau of Land Management)