As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to permit 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on public lands by 2025 and achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced it is seeking public comments on the proposed Libra Solar Project in Mineral and Lyon Counties, Nevada. The 30-day scoping comment period opened today and will close May 23, 2023.
The proposed project would generate up to 700 megawatts of electricity on approximately 5,500 acres of BLM-managed public land, primarily in Mineral County.
The proposal considers the construction, operation, and eventual decommissioning of the project’s photovoltaic solar modules and associated facilities, including a power line connecting the project to the grid, which would extend into Lyon County.
The project would sit approximately 55 miles southeast of the Reno metropolitan area, 11 miles southeast of the town of Yerington, 7 miles west of U.S. Route 95, and 8 miles east of State Route 208.
More information about the proposed project can be found on BLM’s ePlanning website at EplanningUi (blm.gov)
The BLM will hold a virtual scoping meeting for the proposed Libra Solar Project on May 8, from 6-8 p.m. PT. Registration information is available at ePlanning link above.
Written comments may be mailed to the BLM, Carson City District Office, Attn: Libra Solar Project, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701, or emailed to blm_nv_ccdo_libra_solar@blm.gov.
Comments may also be submitted utilizing the “Participate Now” function at the Project ePlanning page at: EplanningUi (blm.gov)
For more information, please contact Melanie Hornsby at 775-885-6024 or via email at blm_nv_ccdo_libra_solar@blm.gov.
