The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Wells Field Office is preparing an Environmental Assessment to analyze the potential impacts of the proposed West Wendover Legislative Land Conveyance Project.
A 30-day public scoping period begins April 14, 2022, and concludes on Thursday, May 14, 2022.
The Project proposes to directly convey approximately 6,251 acres deemed excess by the United States Air Force in October 2021 to the City of West Wendover, Nevada for development of an industrial park and related infrastructure.
Under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2002, conveyance of these lands is authorized to occur in phases.
The BLM may convey additional lands in the future, up to 14,595 acres once the USAF has determined their future needs for the remaining lands.
More information can be found on the project website: EplanningUi (blm.gov)