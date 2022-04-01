The Nevada Board of Regents voted 9-4 to separate from NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose, effective immediately.
The board held a special meeting on Friday, April 1 to discuss a few topics including a possible 'separation agreement' for the chancellor.
The Board of Regents unanimously approved Dr. Rose as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education in June 2020.
One regent went on record to say he only voted in favor because it's what Chancellor Rose wanted.
Chancellor Rose signed the separation agreement before the Board of Regents met on Friday. She will receive a lump sum of $610,000.
You can read more below -