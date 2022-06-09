The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) has voted in Dale A.R. Erquiaga as acting chancellor.
The Board of Regents passed the motion in a 11-2 vote today, June 9, 2022.
The Regents also voted to approve terms of his contract. Base salary for the position will be $300,000 per fiscal year. The contract period will be one and a half years from July 1, 2022 – Dec. 31 2023.
According to a resume provided by NSHE, Erquiaga previously served as State Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Nevada Department of Education from 2013 to 2015. He also was a Senior Advisor for former Governor Brian Sandoval from 2010 to 2012.
The move comes after the Board of Regents voted to separate from former NSHE chancellor Melody Rose in April.
