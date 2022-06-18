Bonanza Casino hosted its 21st annual Father’s Day Show ‘n Shine on Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All makes and years were welcomed at this free, summer car event.
Bonanza gave the first 300 entrants a limited-edition Father’s Day Show ‘n Shine poster and 4-color car dash plaque.
Each car entry received $5 in Free Slot Play in the casino, as well as plenty of one-day-only drink, gift shop, and gaming specials.
There will also two food trucks, 775 Eats and M&M Cocina, and Branding Iron Café and Buffet will also be serving all day. There will be live entertainment from Lady an the Tramps.
Six winners were chosen and receive Irish Crystal awards.
The Bonanza Casino, a family owned and operated business, first opening its doors in 1973.