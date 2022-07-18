Bonanza Casino will host its second annual Prostate Cancer Fundraiser on Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All makes and years will be welcome at Cruisin’ for the Cure.
The entry fee is $25 and Bonanza Casino will do a 100% match of all the entry fees, which will be donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
To date, Bonanza Casino has donated over $145,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
All pre-registered vehicles will be able to park from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Day-of-the-event sign-ups will be able to park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bonanza will be giving the first 300 entrants a limited-edition 4-color car dash plaque.
Each car entry will also receive $5 in Free Slot Play in the casino, as well as drink and gaming specials. There will be two food trucks, 775 Eats and A La Parrilla Latin Food, and the Branding Iron Café will serving a brunch buffet from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There will be live entertainment from White Water. Six winners plus one People’s Choice will be chosen and receive Irish Crystal awards.