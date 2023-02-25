Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 8 to 16 inches above 5000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. &&