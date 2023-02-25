The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows celebrated 43 years of Cioppino at the annual Jack T. Reviglio Cioppino Feed and Auction on Saturday.
This $1 million-plus event raises funds through mobile and live auctions, table purchases, sponsorships, and a raffle.
“It's our favorite time of the year and a critical night for our organization's success. This event takes a herculean effort, and we are extremely grateful to our board, staff, and volunteers; it takes the support of our entire community to pull off this incredible fundraising event,” said President/CEO Mike Wurm.
The live auction featured incredible trips and vacation experiences, a 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 ZR2 Crew Cab truck from Champion Chevrolet, and a 2023 Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition.
The Cioppino Feed remains the Club’s signature fundraiser, bringing in 10 percent of the annual operating budget and impacting the lives of thousands of local youth and teens.
For more information about the 43rd Annual Jack T Reviglio Cioppino Feed and Auction, you can visit www.BGCTM.org.