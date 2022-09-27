In recognition of Recovery Month, The Builders Association Charity (BAC), The Builders Association of Northern Nevada, BAC2Gether participating homebuilders, and the board and staff of STEP2 celebrated the culmination of the sixth annual BAC2Gether project with the unveiling of three refurbished cottages on STEP2’s Lighthouse campus on Tuesday.
This year’s Recovery month theme “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” reminds people in recovery and those who support them, that recovery belongs to all of us.
In June, three of the region’s homebuilders, their subcontractors and suppliers began working on the 1- and 2-bedroom cottages donating their services, time and supplies.
While each cottage is touched up after a family moves out of the cottage and into the community from their STEP2 experience, this is the first time these three cottages will have received such an extensive make-over.
The unveiling was the first viewing of the finished homes.
Participating homebuilders are:
- 1 Bedroom – Di Loreto Homes
- 1 Bedroom – Ryder Homes
- 2 Bedroom – Toll Brothers
STEP2 is a comprehensive residential and out-patient treatment program that provides women struggling to overcome substance use disorders, poverty, and family violence the opportunity to rebuild their lives.
Information about STEP2 is available on the company’s website and social media, which can be accessed via STEP2Reno.org.