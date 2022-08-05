Hundreds of family members, friends and California Highway Patrol (CHP) personnel gathered at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento on Friday, August 5, to honor the newest graduating class.
The 93 officers who received their badge brings the tally that much closer to the CHP’s goal of hiring 1,000 officers in the next two years.
The “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign launched in June to appeal to a wide array of prospective applicants who may not be aware of the life-changing opportunities that awaits with a CHP career.
“It’s my honor to welcome the newest class of women and men to join the California Highway Patrol and thank them for stepping up to serve our state,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “With a goal of hiring 1,000 new CHP officers in the coming years, we’re investing in outreach to a diverse pool of candidates committed to protecting their fellow Californians and making a positive impact in our communities.”
Upon graduation, this class of officers will be reporting for duty to one of 103 CHP Area offices throughout the state.
“After 24 weeks of dedicated training, these officers are ready to assist in the CHP’s mission of protecting and serving the State of California,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The badge pinning ceremony is a special moment, as it symbolizes not only the officers’ major accomplishment in completing the Academy, but also the exciting future of a career with the California Highway Patrol.”
The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
For more information about the “Join the CHP 1,000” campaign, or to apply, visit www.chpcareers.com or call the statewide Recruitment Unit at (916) 843-4300.