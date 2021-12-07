A California man who pleaded guilty to setting the historic Dayton Railroad Depot on fire in 2020 will spend up to 81 months in prison.

64-year-old Kurt Selzer pleaded guilty to the felony charge on September 27, 2021. Prosecutors say he set fire to the historic building while it was undergoing restoration.

The Oak View man was also ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye stated, “The historic building was destroyed by the fire. The historic depot was one of a kind and is irreplaceable. The crime affected the entire Dayton community. The prison sentence in this case sends a message that the court and community takes these crimes very seriously. The Sheriff’s Office and Central Lyon Fire acted quickly and professionally in investigating this case and arresting Mr. Selzer for committing this crime.”