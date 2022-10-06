A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state. The CHP was awarded $1.2 million in grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program (BESEEN) program.
The announcement coincides with October as National Pedestrian Safety Month and National Walk to School Day on October 12, 2022.
“The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.
“This grant will promote the importance of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians looking out for one another so that everyone can safely share the road.”
In California, nearly 20 percent of all traffic-related deaths are pedestrian and bicycle fatalities.
In 2020 and 2021 combined, 926 of the 4,651 people killed in crashes throughout CHP jurisdiction were pedestrians and bicyclists.
This grant launches a yearlong effort to educate and enforce traffic safety laws for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians through September 30, 2023. Enforcement patrols will focus on areas with higher bicyclist and pedestrian traffic and crashes. Officers will also conduct public awareness campaigns in communities throughout the state.
In addition, this grant funds bicycle safety training and educational presentations to promote safe and courteous traffic safety behaviors by drivers and bicyclists, as well as safety publications, bicycle helmets, reflective gear, and other vital safety equipment.
On this day, CHP officers in plainclothes will work with uniformed officers to monitor crosswalks and areas surrounding schools for motorists who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.
Funding for this program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
