Cadets from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy are volunteering their time to bring attention to an extremely important cause during the 2022 Sacramento 'Walk Like MADD' fundraising event.
Presented by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the walk aims to raise awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving.
For over 40 years, MADD has assisted victims of crimes committed by individuals who were driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
As part of their six months of training at the CHP Academy, cadets participate in a community service project which underscores the importance of contributing to the community in which the cadets will serve.
More than 200 CHP cadets will walk alongside members of the community in honor of victims injured or killed by drunk drivers this Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 9 a.m.
The event will start at Maidu Regional Park in Roseville, CA.
(The California Highway Patrol assisted with this story)