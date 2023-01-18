On Tuesday, the Mono County Board of Supervisors ratified a Proclamation of Local Emergency issued on January 10, 2023 by Chris Mokracek, Mono County Director of Emergency Services.
Director Mokracek issued the Proclamation as a result of the severe winter storms that commenced on January 9, 2023, which prevented emergency access, closed roads, stranded travelers, and exceeded the ability of Mono County road and safety crews to respond.
“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority, and the recent storm series resulted in conditions of disaster and extreme peril to persons and property,” said Rhonda Duggan, Chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. “This Proclamation allows for us to access additional resources to address and mitigate the issues that arise as a result of this storm incident.”
Mono County Code empowers the Mono County Director of Emergency Services to proclaim the existence of a local emergency when there exist conditions of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property which are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of the County.
Proclamations issued by the Director of Emergency Services expire in seven days, unless confirmed and ratified by the Board of Supervisors.
The Local Emergency Proclamation can be seen below.