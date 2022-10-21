(October 21, 2022) Although the days have become cooler, forest vegetation is very dry, increasing the risk of wildfires.
Since January 2022, Forest officials and fire crews have responded to 101 wildfires and 57 smoke checks within the Sequoia National Forest.
Despite the cooler weather, fire restrictions remain in effect until November 30, 2022.
According to Forest Order No. 0513-22-03, fire restrictions prohibit campfires, welding, or smoking on all public lands managed by the Forest below 5,000 feet, including developed or non-developed campsites. Campfires are allowed above 5,000 feet in developed campgrounds.
When a forest fire ignites, the proximity of the forest to large population centers and communities within the wildland-urban interface creates a situation in which the potential for catastrophic property damage and loss of life is high.
In California, over the past ten years, escaped campfires have accounted for igniting 25% of all wildfires. Reducing the number of these starts will best enable us to successfully suppress the fires that occur while protecting the safety of our employees and the community.
This means we are taking additional precautions to prevent wildfire ignitions in the forest.
Through November 30, 2022, the following restrictions remain in effect:
- No campfires below 5,000 feet
- Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions. However, a valid California campfire permit allows portable stoves with a shut-off valve that uses pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane.
- Free campfire permits are available at www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.
- Campfires are allowed above 5,000 feet only in developed campgrounds. (California campfire permit required.)
- No smoking is permitted except within an enclosed vehicle.
- No motorized vehicles off properly designated Forest Service roads or trails.
- No welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.
Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, and other incendiary ammunition or devices are not allowed in the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument.
This includes sparklers or safe and sane fireworks. Human-caused fires can be prevented, and one less spark can mean one less wildfire.