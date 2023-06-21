The South Lake Tahoe City council unanimously rejected a proposal that would have increased the speed limits along Highways 50 and 89.
A lot of community members also came out to oppose the change -- with many saying the current limit is too high and dangerous as is.
“We would really like to make sure the speed limits stay as low as possible. We feel that drivers that go too fast now and will be a lot safer conditions than we currently do.”
“No matter what we do, accidents are going to occur – however, we have the ability to influence the outcomes of those accidents – higher speeds significantly increase the likelihood of death of those hit by vehicles.”
Caltrans had brought the proposal forward asking for increases between five and ten miles per hour.
Again the city rejected it - with some council members proposing pursuing possible speed limit reductions instead.