The Washoe County District Attorney, Chris Hicks, has announced a guilty verdict in a case of sexual assault out of Stockton, California.
Pablo Montantes III was found guilty earlier this month on one count of sexual assault and one count of open and gross lewdness (first offense). This followed a four-day jury trial in a district court.
The case began in March 2021 when an adult female contacted the Reno Police Department (RPD) to report having been sexually assaulted by a male relative during a trip to Reno.
The victim provided RPD detectives with information and text messages related to the assault. An investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being sought for Montantes III.
Following the arrest and extradition of Montantes III, the Washoe County DA's Office filed formal criminal charges and the case proceeded to trial.
Deputy District (DDA) Darcy Cameron argued that due to the familial relationship and complete lack of any prior sexual contact between the victim and the defendant, the defendant could not and did not have any reasonable belief that the victim consented to any of the sexual acts committed against her.
Montantes III will be sentenced in January and faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.