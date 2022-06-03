The California Department of Transportation says one of their employees was killed while working on I-80 in Solano County.
Quandra McGadney, 51 was a Landscape Maintenance Worker for the department had served for the people of California for more for more than 18 years and joined Caltrans in 2018.
Just after 10 a.m. today, McGadney was struck by a hit-and-run driver on westbound I-80 near Vacaville.
She succumbed to her injuries on-scene.
The California Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect.
McGadney is the first Caltrans District 4 (Bay Area) employee to die on the job since 2017.
“This tragedy is particularly painful, coming so close to our workers memorial service just a little over a month ago, and drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be,” said Keck. “Our focus on safety and the ‘Move Over’ law, and asking the public to increase their awareness of the people working on the highways on their behalf are part of our continued effort to eliminate these tragic incidents.”
She is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Nairobi, and her two sisters, Priscilla Stevenson and Candice McGadney.